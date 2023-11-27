India vs Australia 2023: How to purchase tickets for the 5th IND vs AUS T20I match?

Having taken a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series, team India will be looking to win their next encounter against Australia to take an unassailable 3-0 lead to clinch the series.

The first game of the series saw India bagging a nail-biting victory on the penultimate delivery of the game while chasing a target of 209 runs. The Men in Blue recorded their highest successful run chase in T20I history after their win in Vishakhapatnam.

The second game saw the Indian side record their highest total against Australia in T20I history. Courtesy of half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, followed by an enthralling finish by Rinku Singh, helped India post a total of 235/4.

The Indian bowlers, especially Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna, were clinical in the second game in Trivandrum as they halted the visitors’ innings at 191/9 at the end of their 20 overs quota. Eventually, India bagged a 44-run victory and are just one game away from winning the series.

After finishing their fourth game in Raipur, the two sides will head to Bengaluru for the fifth and final T20I as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the fixture on Dec. 3, Sunday.

Where to buy tickets for India vs Australia 5th T20I?

The tickets for the fifth T20I between India and Australia can be purchased online from PayTM Insider. You can buy the tickets here. Entry will not be permitted without a physical ticket, as per the venue guidelines.

Tickets can be picked up from the box office, which will be open from November 30 and December 2 between 10 am to 6 pm. Tickets cannot be collected on match day. The box office locations are as follows:

Gate 2 - A Stand, C Stand, D Corporate

Gate 5 - B Stand, H Upper, H Lower

Gate 16 - P Corporate, P Terrace, Grand Terrace, E Executive, N Stand

What is the price of the tickets for India vs Australia 5th T20I?

Tickets for the 5th T20I are selling out at a rapid pace. The ones available for purchase are priced at INR 5000 (Grand Terrace), INR 6000 (E Executive), INR 7000 (N Stand), INR 15000 (P Terrace), and INR 20000 (P Corporate).

Note: Prices mentioned are exclusive of booking charges.