India vs Australia, 4th T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will face Australia at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1 in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The Men in Blue have a 2-1 lead and will look to seal the series with a win in Raipur.

Having lost the first two matches, Australia made a strong comeback in the third T20I in Guwahati in another high-scoring game. Chasing a big target of 223, they got home off the last ball as Glenn Maxwell clobbered a superb 104* off 48 deliveries, smacking eight fours and as many sixes.

The Aussies, however, will be without the services of Maxwell and a few of their other World Cup stars for the last two matches. The likes of Ben McDermott, Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis and Josh Philippe could thus get an opportunity to showcase their talent. For India, Shreyas Iyer returns after being rested for the first three games.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to field first. The visitors have made multiple changes to their side following the squad overhaul for the remaining games. Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Philippe and Ben McDermott come in.

For India, Shreyas Iyer replaces Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma gets a game in place of Ishan Kishan.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Australia: Josh Philippe, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the pitch is very rolled and hard. It’s got a nice layer of grass on it as well. It’s a very solid wicket, a lovely outfield and dew will most definitely play a factor as well.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube.

Australia squad: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Chris Green, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath