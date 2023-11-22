India vs Australia T20Is 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Even as the dust is yet to settle on India’s 2023 World Cup final loss, the Men in Blue will take on Australia in a five-match T20I series from November 23 to December 3. On expected lines, most of the World Cup stars will be missing from action during the T20I series in India.

Team India will be led by swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav, with the series set to start in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, while VVS Laxman has been named as the head coach. The T20I series against Australia will mark the comeback of all-rounder Axar Patel, who missed the ODI World Cup due to injury and was replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Apart from Suryakumar, keeper-batter Ishan Kishan and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna are the other members of India’s 2023 World Cup squad, who have been picked for the T20I series against Australia. There is no place for Sanju Samson again, while seasoned leggie Yuzvendra Chahal has also been left out.

IND vs AUS T20Is 2023: Telecast channel list in India

Viacom18 has bagged the India broadcast rights for the India vs Australia matches. The five-match T20I series between the Men in Blue and the Aussies will thus be live telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

India vs Australia T20Is 2023: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Australia T20I series in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

The live streaming of the series will be available in 11 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

India vs Australia T20Is 2023: Squads

India squad: Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Travis Head, Steve Smith, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

The five matches of the T20I series will be played in Visakhapatnam (November 23), Thiruvananthapuram (November 26), Guwahati (November 28), Raipur (December 1), and Bengaluru (December 3).