"You can understand an outside edge, a good delivery, but that was a poor shot from KL Rahul" - Deep Dasgupta slams Indian opener

Deep Dasgupta has slammed KL Rahul for playing a loose shot that led to his dismissal in the first over of the Headingley Test. The former India wicketkeeper-batter reckons Rahul getting out so early set the tone for the rest of the day for India, who were bowled out for just 78.

KL Rahul attempted to play an extravagant drive off James Anderson, but ended up nicking it to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Dasgupta stated it was a "poor shot" from the Indian opener. He said:

“One of the things that openers do, either with the bat or the ball, is to set the tone. KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first over kind of set the tone for the whole day. You can understand an outside edge, a good delivery, but that was a poor shot from KL Rahul, very first over.”

This is the 4th time KL Rahul gets out for a duck after India won the toss and chose to bat.



Only one Indian opener has more, Gavaskar 6 times in 125 tests.



This is Rahul's 39th. — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) August 25, 2021

He further added that India never recovered from the early setback and went on to have a disastrous day on every front:

“And then, India never seemed to have kind of regained the composure, whether it was the batting or the bowling, fielding.”

"8 runs, and it was a 9-ball over" - Deep Dasgupta unimpressed with India's first over

Ishant Sharma had a forgettable day on the field

Team India's first over with the ball also turned out to be disastrous on Day 1 of the third Test.

Ishant Sharma bowled three extra deliveries - two no-balls and one wide - and ended up conceding eight runs off that. Dasgupta said it was an easy let-off for the England openers, who soon found their groove. He added:

“Eight runs, and it was a nine-ball over. Two no-balls, a wide. And an easy, wide, short outside the off-stump ball for Haseeb Hameed to get off the mark as well. It’s been a really bad day at the office for India."

The opening partnership between Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns remained unbroken at stumps on Day 1. They put 120 runs on the board, stretching England's lead to 42 runs.

A charitable first over, lasting 9 balls, from Ishant Sharma. England 9-0. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) August 25, 2021

