India vs England 2024 Test series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on England at home in a grueling five-match Test series from January 25 to March 11. The much-hyped series will kick off with the opening Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The other four Tests will be played in Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

The India vs England Test series is being billed as a contest between the visitors’ Bazball approach with the bat and the hosts’ quality spin bowling line-up. Under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum captain-coach combination, the Englishmen have tasted plenty of success with their ultra-aggressive approach. However, there are some doubts about whether the ploy will work on spinning pitches in India.

If we look at England’s Test record in India, they have won 14 and lost 22 of the 64 matches they have played. The remaining 28 matches have ended in a draw. England, however, remain the last side to have registered a Test series win against India in India. They beat the hosts 2-1 in a four-match series in 2012.

IND vs ENG 2024 Test series telecast channel list in India

Viacom18 has bagged the rights to live telecast the India-England 2024 Test series in India.

All five matches of the series can thus be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The Test matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

India vs England 2024 Tests series live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website.

India vs England 2024 Tests series: Squad updates

India have named the squad for the first two Tests. Subsequently, senior batter Virat Kohli, who was picked in the squad, pulled out due to personal reasons. Rajat Patidar has been added to the Indian squad for the first two Tests.

For England as well, aggressive batter Harry Brook withdrew from the India tour due to personal reasons. He has been replaced by Dan Lawrence. Meanwhile, spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the first Test due to visa issues.

India squad (for 1st two Tests): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan.

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed.

