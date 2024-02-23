India vs England, 4th Test: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi in the fourth Test, starting on Friday, February 23. After conceding the advantage to lose the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, the hosts have made a strong comeback in the series. They won in Visakhapatnam to level the series and then went 2-1 with a record 434-run triumph in Rajkot.

What has been highly impressive about India’s performance has been the fact that they have done well in the absence of some key players. Virat Kohli had pulled out of the entire series citing personal reasons, while KL Rahul has only played the first Test. Shreyas Iyer too was dropped due to poor form after the second Test. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, though, have risen to the challenge, while Shubman Gill has also experienced a timely return to form.

For England, their Bazball approach will be put to the Test again in Ranchi. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have been woefully short of runs. Also, the visitors didn’t seem too excited about the nature of the Ranchi surface. The inexperience in their bowling too has come to the fore. Despite the challenges, England can never be written off.

IND vs ENG 4th Test toss result

England have won the toss and have decided to bat first. On the Ranchi pitch, Ben Stokes said:

“The first hour will give us an indication what it will do in the longer term.”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma reckons that the surface looks a bit dry. The hosts are handing a debut to Akash Deep, with Jasprit Bumrah having been rested.

IND vs ENG 4th Test match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

IND vs ENG 4th Test pitch report

According to Graeme Swann:

“It looks like a dry river bed with a lot of cracks, the ball could explode and turn from certain areas and it could happen very early into the match.”

Deep Dasgupta, however, reckons:

“The turn could be slow and low. Some shots could be tough, but this is not a rank turner.”

IND vs ENG 4th Test match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep

England squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

IND vs ENG 4th Test match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

