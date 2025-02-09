India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI match?

Team India and England will play their penultimate outing before the all-important Champions Trophy in the second ODI in Cuttack on February 9. The Men in Blue dominated the visitors in the opening ODI to record a four-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

India will be buoyed by the return of their talisman Virat Kohli for the potential series clincher. The champion batter missed the opening ODI due to a knee injury. As for England, they continue to search for consistency in the white-ball format, having lost the T20I series before the ongoing ODIs by a 1-4 margin.

Yet, they boast some of the most dangerous white-ball cricketers and will be no pushovers for the hosts in the Cuttack ODI.

On that note, let us look at a few factors that could play a role in deciding who starts the second ODI between India and England as favorites.

# 1 Current and Recent form

India have dominated England thus far in the home T20I and ODI series [Credit: Getty]

It is hard to argue that in the current form, India start as massive favorites in the second ODI against England. Despite a lack of ODIs since the 2023 World Cup and the shocking 0-2 series loss to Sri Lanka last year, India have been among the dominant forces in 50-over cricket over the last few years.

Before the Sri Lankan series, India had won an away series in South Africa and were runners-up, losing only the final, in the home World Cup in 2023. They also ran through the Asia Cup before the World Cup and also defeated Australia in a home series.

Meanwhile, things have gone downhill for England in the ODI format over the last two years. Following a disastrous 2023 ODI World Cup, where they finished seventh and missed out on semi-final qualification, Jos Buttler's Men have lost the next three bilateral ODI series, including two to the lowly West Indies and the other to Australia.

Even in their current tour of India, England have looked outmatched, with the hosts winning five out of the six matches (T20Is and ODIs included).

Edge: India

# 2 Who holds the Cuttack edge?

It was a Dhoni-Yuvraj show the last time India played England in an ODI at Cuttack [Credit: Getty]

Betting against India on home conditions is like digging one's own grave, considering their historical dominance across formats at home. The trend is similar at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, with India winning 13 out of their 17 ODIs at the venue.

Furthermore, the Men in Blue have won their last seven ODIs in Cuttack, with their last loss coming way back in 2003 to New Zealand. England have played six 50-over games at this venue and boast a 50% win-loss record with three victories and as many losses.

While one of their matches was against Pakistan in 1989, they have beaten India in two out of their five matches against them. Yet, the last two meetings between the sides in Cuttack have gone in India's favor with a 15-run and an eight-wicket victory in 2017 and 2008.

Edge: India

# 3 Better Team balance for the pitch likely to be on offer?

Will the Indian spinners continue manhandling the English batters? [Credit: Getty]

Cuttack has historically been a high-scoring venue, with teams scoring 300+ for fun in the recent past. While the overall average score at the venue is over 250, the number has shot up to almost 275 since 2000.

Narrowing the sample space further, the four innings across the two ODI games over the past decade have each produced 300+ totals. In 2017, India and England played out a high-scoring thriller, with the former scoring 381 and the latter responding with 366.

The latest ODI in Cuttack was played between India and West Indies in 2019 and the hosts had to play out of their skins to complete a run-chase of 316 in the penultimate over.

Based on the two lineups likely for this crucial ODI, it is clear India will have the edge in the spin department with their three-pronged attack compared to only one specialist spinner in Adil Rashid for England. Yet, this might be one venue where the spinners don't get much purchase, and stroke-making could be untroubled.

That and the batting depth could work in England's favor, especially with their all-out attack batting style. Yet, India themselves boast batting till No.8 with stroke-makers galore from top to bottom.

Hence, the nature of the pitch could bring England closer to India, based on team balance, and neither team should have any tangible edge over the other on conditions.

Edge: Dead heat

Final Prediction

The crowd in Cuttack can expect a high-scoring thriller if we go by past trends and results. However, the contrasting current form of the two teams and India's incredible winning streak at the venue make them the overwhelming favorite to pull off another victory and seal the series.

Prediction: India winning a high-scoring contest to seal the series

