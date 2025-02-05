India vs England tickets: How to buy tickets for the Ahmedabad match of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series?

The final ODI of the India vs England series will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12. It will be the first international fixture of 2025 at the world's largest cricket stadium, which recently played host to the Coldplay concerts.

Tickets for cricket matches in Ahmedabad have always had a high demand, and the same is the case for the upcoming India vs England ODI match. While the ticket sales for the first two matches in Nagpur and Cuttack began last week itself, there was no update on the Ahmedabad ODI until February 3.

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has finally opened the tickets for the third ODI match set to be played on February 12. Here's how you can buy the tickets for the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Trending

How to book tickets for India vs England 3rd ODI online?

Tickets for the third ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad are available on the bookmyshow.com website and application. The starting price for the tickets is ₹500, with the price going up to ₹20,000 for the best seats in the house.

Apart from ₹500 and ₹20,000, there are different price categories available for the third ODI, with one ticket costing ₹1,000, ₹1,500, ₹2,500 and ₹5,000, depending on the view from the seat. The buyers will have to pay an additional booking fee on the platform, and an extra delivery charge as well to get the tickets at their desired location.

It will be India's last ODI before the 2025 Champions Trophy. With big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shubman Gill in the Indian squad, it should not be a surprise if the tickets are sold out in no time.

The third ODI of the series will start at 1.30 pm IST on Wednesday, February 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news