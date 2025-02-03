India vs England tickets: How to buy tickets for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series?

The India vs England ODI series will start on Thursday, February 6, with a match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. It is a three-match series, with the next two games set to be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, respectively.

India and England recently played a five-match T20I series, where the Indian team won by 4-1. The matches happened in Kolkata, Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and Mumbai, with a large number of people showing up for all the matches.

A similar response should be expected from fans in the India vs England ODI series because of the talent present in both teams. Big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play for India in the upcoming series.

Without further ado, here's a look at how to buy tickets for the India vs England 2025 ODI matches in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad.

How to book India vs England ODI tickets online?

Ticket sales for the match in Nagpur started on February 1 with a round for specially abled persons at Bilimoria Hall. School students also had offline access to tickets on February 1 at Bilimoria Hall, while online ticket sales for the general public started on February 2 via the District app.

Fans buying tickets online can redeem their tickets from 3rd to 5th February (9.30 am to 8.00 pm IST) and February 6 (9.00 am to 2.00 pm) at the Bilimoria Hall.

Talking about tickets for the second ODI in Cuttack, the online sale started on February 2. The offline ticket sales will start on February 5 from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm at the Barabati Stadium. The organizers have set a limit of a maximum of two tickets per person, and a valid ID is required for tickets. The price range for tickets in Cuttack is from ₹700 to ₹20,000.

There is no official update on ticket sales for the India vs England ODI in Ahmedabad on February 12. Fans should expect an update from Gujarat Cricket Association soon.

