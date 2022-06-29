"Being a spinner, you cannot do that" - Danish Kaneria feels Ravi Bishnoi committed a major error during 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi went through a range of emotions during a delivery in the second T20I against Ireland. The leggie was successful in deceiving Irish opener Andrew Balbirnie with a cleverly flighted delivery, which led to him getting stumped. However, Balbirnie survived the dismissal as Bishnoi had stepped over the mark and the umpire called it a no-ball.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria expressed his surprise at watching Bishnoi stepping over the line. He feels that spinners should not be committing such errors and Bishnoi needs to work on his delivery stride.

Kaneria added that the Indian management made the correct choice by giving Bishnoi an opportunity in the second T201

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Kaneria said:

"India had won the first game and could played the same XI. However, they did the right thing by giving Ravi Bishnoi a chance. The team management wants to keep players like Bishnoi ready for the future. They know that he is a match-winner and we have seen that in the IPL."

The former leggie added:

"Ravi Bishnoi looks to bowl quicker through the air. What really surprised me was that he bowled a no-ball. Being a spinner, you cannot do that. He has a very big delivery stride and needs to shorten that."

Bishnoi went on to concede 41 runs in his quota of four overs and picked up one wicket. India won the match by four runs in the end.

"Hardik Pandya should have given the new ball to Umran Malik" - Danish Kaneria

Kaneria also feels that new Indian captain Hardik Pandya could have handed the new ball to young pacer Umran Malik. The reason behind this suggestion was that India were defending a mamoth total of 225 and could have experimented with Malik as a new ball bowler.

However, Pandya did give the crucial last over to Malik, something which made Kaneria happy.

"Hardik Pandya should be praised for giving the final over to Umran Malik. He could have bowled the crucial over himself as well. But he chose Malik as he wanted to give Malik some confidence. However, I feel that Pandya should have also given the new ball to Malik in this game."

Ireland needed 17 runs off the last over but could only manage 12.

Cricket Ireland @cricketireland FAREWELL AND THANKS



Thanks to the



☘️🏏 FAREWELL AND THANKSThanks to the @BCCI for visiting and for being part of a great series. Farewell for now, we hope to see you on the field again soon.☘️🏏 🙏 FAREWELL AND THANKSThanks to the @BCCI for visiting and for being part of a great series. Farewell for now, we hope to see you on the field again soon.☘️🏏🇮🇳 https://t.co/IVevdE7cUm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far