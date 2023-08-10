India vs Ireland T20I series likely to be broadcasted on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema – Reports

The upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Ireland is likely to be broadcasted on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema, which is scheduled to start on August 18. However, no official announcement has been made.

Thus, Jio Cinema, an official broadcaster of the cash-rich IPL, could end up broadcasting back-to-back tournaments for the Men in Blue. They are currently covering India's tour of the West Indies.

For the uninitiated, fit-again Jasprit Bumrah will lead the second-string side as he returns to action after almost 12 months ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup and ICC’s marquee event – the 2023 ODI World Cup. The speedster played his last game against Australia on September 25 (second T20I).

IND vs IRE schedule

1st T20I: Friday, August 18

2nd T20I: Sunday, August 20

3rd T20I: Wednesday, August 23

All these games will be played at The Village in Dublin, from 7.30 PM IST onwards.

India squad for Ireland series: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan.

No separate package for India Women’s internationals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), meanwhile, has reportedly grouped the Women’s international games with the board’s domestic fixtures – Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, etc. It will also include men’s A and women’s domestic games.

The 150-page ITT states that:

“The 'Other Series' shall encompass (i) cricket matches organized by BCCI and played in India between men's A teams, Women's International matches, women's teams, and all age group teams (men and women) of India and any other country/territory, along with warm-up/practice matches organized by BCCI for such teams from any other country/territory.”

As per FTP, the Women's team are scheduled to host New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, and West Indies in bilateral cricket over the next three years.

The move comes after BCCI invested a mammoth INR 951 crores for five years of media rights for the Women’s Premier League.