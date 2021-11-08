India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Team India will take on Namibia in an inconsequential game of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. This will be the last match of the Super 12 round before the knockouts begin, with the first semi-final between England and New Zealand on Wednesday.

India’s only hope of progressing to the semi-finals was if Afghanistan could beat the Kiwis in their last Super 12 clash. That did not happen and they will have to pack their bags and go home after the Namibia game. There won’t be much motivation for India heading into the dead rubber. However, they would want to at least finish off on a high.

For Namibia, it is a golden opportunity to catch a top side off guard. India might not be mentally ready for the game, considering they have nothing much to gain from it. India also called off their optional practice session ahead of Sunday following New Zealand’s victory over Afghanistan.

IND vs NAM - Today's match playing 11s

IND playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

NAM playing 11: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

IND vs NAM - Today's match opening batters list

The in-form pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open for India. Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen are likely to open for Namibia.

IND vs NAM - Today's match pitch report

According to Shane Watson, the wicket is beautiful, dry and compact, so the ball is expected to go through well. There might not be much of a difference between batting first or second. The only advantage batting second could be the dew.

IND vs NAM - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Brown, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Marais Erasmus

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. The Men in Blue have made one change to their XI - Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy.

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli said:

“We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1.”

Namibia have also made one change to their team. Jan Frylinck comes back in for Karl Birkenstock.

