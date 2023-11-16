India vs New Zealand, 1st semi-final: What happened in yesterday’s match at 2023 World Cup?

Team India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in yesterday’s (November 15) 2023 World Cup first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. With the win, the Men in Blue confirmed their place in the final of the tournament and will meet either Australia or South Africa.

Batting first after winning the toss, India put up a mammoth 397/4 on the board as Virat Kohli (117 off 113) notched up his record 50th ODI ton, going past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most hundreds in the format.

In-form Shreyas Iyer also contributed a brilliant 105 off 70. Mohammed Shami (7/57) then registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs as the Kiwis were held to 327 despite Daryl Mitchell’s valiant 134 off 119 balls.

India got off to another great start with the bat courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma (47 off 29). Kohli and Shubman Gill then consolidated and added 93 runs for the second wicket before the latter retired hurt due to cramps on 79 off 65 balls. Luckily, Gill’s exit did not hurt India as Kohli and Shreyas carried on the momentum, featuring in a brilliant 163-run stand.

Apart from going past Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds, Kohli also broke another significant record of the Master Blaster, surpassing his tally of 673 runs at the 2003 World Cup - the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Kohli now has 711 runs in 10 innings at an average of 101.57 and a strike rate of 90.69.

Kohli hit nine fours and two sixes in his memorable knock before perishing to Tim Southee (3/100), looking for a big hit. Shreyas raced to a hundred in 67 balls, his second three-figure score in consecutive matches. His knock featured four fours and eight sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav fell for 1, which brought Gill (80*) back to the crease, but it was KL Rahul who provided the finishing touches to the innings, clubbing five fours and two sixes in his 39* off 20 balls.

Mitchell and Williamson resist, but Shami’s brilliance proves too good for Kiwis

Chasing 398, New Zealand lost openers Devon Conway (13) and Rachin Ravindra (13) to Shami. Both batters were caught behind as they paid the price for not moving their feet. However, Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson (69 off 73) kept New Zealand’s hopes alive, adding 181 runs for the third wicket.

There was a hit of panic in India’s camp when the partnership was going strong, with Shami even dropping a sitter offered by Williamson. The fast bowler, however, made amends, having the batter caught near the backward square leg boundary. In the same over, he trapped Tom Latham (0) lbw from round the wicket.

Glenn Phillips (41 off 33) briefly assisted Mitchell, but it was a mountain too high to climb. The latter was the seventh wicket to fall, caught at deep mid-wicket off Shami’s bowling. The Indian pacer then wrapped up the tail to confirm India’s place in the final.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs New Zealand 2023 World Cup 1st semi-final?

Kohli and Shreyas struck brilliant hundreds for India. Gill contributed a fine 80, while Rahul played a blinder of a cameo and was exceptional with the gloves. With the ball, it was a one-man show for India as Shami ran through the Kiwi batting.

For New Zealand, Mitchell scored another valiant hundred, while Williamson contributed a fighting half-century.

In a match dominated by batters, Shami was the deserving Player of the Match for his sensational seven-wicket haul.