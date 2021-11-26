Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of the India vs New Zealand Test series

New Zealand bounced back in the Kanpur Test match against India by performing well in the batting and bowling departments earlier today. India started Day 2 at 258/4, with debutant Shreyas Iyer batting alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja lost his stumps to Tim Southee before he could score a single run on Day 2. Iyer held the other end and became the first Indian batter to score a hundred on his Test debut this decade. The right-handed batter aggregated 105 runs off 171 deliveries before Southee sent him back to the dressing room.

Ravichandran Ashwin played a decent knock of 38 runs, but Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma failed to contribute much. India were bowled out for 345 runs in 111.1 overs. Southee was the best bowler for the visitors, returning with figures of 5/69.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young started cautiously in the first innings. Their aim was to stitch up a brilliant opening stand, and they were successful in doing so. The two Kiwi openers brought up a 50-run partnership in 20.3 overs.

At tea break, New Zealand were 72/0. The Indian fans hoped for some wickets in the final session. However, none of the Indian bowlers could break the opening partnership. DRS saved the Blackcaps openers multiple times, and they ended Day 2 at 129/0.

Heading into Day 3, New Zealand trail by 216 runs in the first innings. They still have all ten wickets in hand.

Best memes from the second day of the India vs New Zealand Test match

New Zealand dominated India on the second day of this ICC World Test Championship series. Fans were quite active on social media during the action, and here are the top ten memes of the day.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Diptanil Roy