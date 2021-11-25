India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Toss result and playing 11s, match umpires list and pitch report

Having captured the T20I series with a thumping 3-0 margin, Team India will look to carry on their impressive run in the Test series as well. The first match of the two-Test series begins in Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday, November 25.

The Indian team for the first Test will be led by Ajinkya Rahane since Virat Kohli has been rested for the match. The Test will be significant for Rahane since his place in the team has been questioned by critics following a string of low scores.

India were dealt a big blow ahead of the Test series as opener KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. Rahane confirmed on Wednesday that Shreyas Iyer will be making his Test debut in Kanpur.

For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson will be back in charge after sitting out of the T20I series. The Kiwis have won only two of their 34 Tests in India. They would go in as genuine underdogs in the Test series.

IND vs NZ - 1st Test playing 11s

IND playing 11: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

NZ playing 11: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville

IND vs NZ - 1st Test opening batters list

In the absence of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal are opening for India. Tom Latham and Will Young will be New Zealand’s opening pair.

IND vs NZ - 1st Test umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

IND vs NZ - 1st Test pitch report

According to Simon Doull and Deep Dasgupta, the pitch is similar to the one from five years ago. It’s bereft of grass. There are already some cracks and there could be some variable bounce. Will be good for batting early on but as the game goes on, the cracks, which are a bit wobbly around the edges already, will come into play. The surface is a bit abrasive, there might be a bit of reverse swing. Day 1 would be best for batting.

India vs New Zealand - Toss result for 1st Test

India have won the toss and have opted to bat. India are going into the match with three spinners and two pacers. Shreyas Iyer is making his Test debut.

Speaking after winning the toss, stand-in Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane said:

“We are looking to bat first. Pitch looks really good. Generally slows down later on here. We are all excited to play under the new coaching staff. I personally enjoy playing under Rahul (Dravid) bhai.”

New Zealand’s bowling combination has two spinners and two pacers. Spinning all-rounder Rachin Ravinda is making his Test debut.

