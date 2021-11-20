IND vs NZ 2021: "A meaningless series, playing a team with 10 days rest" - McClenaghan responds to fan's taunt on NZ's defeat

New Zealand left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan came up with a befitting reply to an Indian fan on Saturday following the Black Caps' T20I series defeat to the Indians in Ranchi.

McClenaghan, who engages frequently with fans on Twitter, quoted a tweet from an Indian fan (@YKhaliqH_7), seemingly taking a jibe at him for New Zealand losing the T20I rubber to the home team. He wrote:

"New Zealand lost series 😂😂."

McClenaghan replied by reminding him that the 'meaningless series' is being played just 72 hours after the Black Caps contested the World Cup final and against a team which is playing after 10 days' rest on home soil.

He wrote:

"Did they? You mean in a meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with three games in five days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?"

"Did they? You mean in a meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with three games in five days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?"

The Kiwi seamer was seemingly taking a jibe at the Indian team for crashing out of the T20 World Cup in the group stages.

India will look to make it three in three against New Zealand in Kolkata on Sunday

The three-match series being played just three days after the culmination of the T20 World Cup in the UAE has raised several questions regarding the context of the rubber.

On expected terms, New Zealand looked a bit jaded in the first couple of games and they have also proceeded to give opportunities to some of their fringe players.

India, on the other hand, have bossed the first two matches in Jaipur and Ranchi to take an unassailable lead in the series. However, as has been the case with T20 games in Asia, the flip of the coin has had a major influence.

Unlike their first couple of games at the World Cup, India have won both the crucial tosses against New Zealand and with dew expected to play a major role, they have fielded first.

In the second T20I, the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul spearheaded the 154 run-chase courtesy of a 117-run-stand.

BCCI



secure a 7⃣-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand & take an unassailable lead in the series.



Scorecard ▶️ WHAT. A. WIN! 👏 👏 #TeamIndia secure a 7⃣-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand & take an unassailable lead in the series. 👍 👍 #INDvNZ Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/IndvNZ2ndT20I WHAT. A. WIN! 👏 👏#TeamIndia secure a 7⃣-wicket victory in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand & take an unassailable lead in the series. 👍 👍 #INDvNZ @Paytm Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/IndvNZ2ndT20I https://t.co/ttqjgFE6mP

The biggest positive for India thus far in the series has been the bowling of R Ashwin. The veteran spinner has registered figures of 2/23 and 1/19 in the two matches and the control he's offered during the middle overs has helped the home team restrict New Zealand from getting an above par score.

With the series already in the bag, India will look to hand opportunities to players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. They will also look to bat first if Sharma ends up winning the toss at the Eden Gardens.

