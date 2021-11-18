IND vs NZ 2021: Dinesh Karthik and Ajay Jadeja pick their replacement for Mohammed Siraj for 2nd T20I

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and former cricketer Ajay Jadeja have backed Harshal Patel as the suitable replacement for Mohammed Siraj for the second India-New Zealand T20I. Siraj tore the webbing of his left hand while bowling in the last over in Jaipur on Wednesday and might miss the coming games.

Dinesh Karthik said while both Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan are in top form, the former's change of pace will likely come in handy in Ranchi. He, however, also said the team management might want the extra pace of Avesh Khan to add some variety to the attack, making it a "good headache" to have.

Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"Both of them are bowling at the best of their careers so far... So you can blindly play any one of them. I personally feel Harshal Patel will be better because obviously, you know, the change of pace in Ranchi [which is a] slightly slow wicket. Avesh Khan is very good with slower ones as well but Harshal Patel is bowling with such good rhythm that you want to give him the opportunity and see what he brings to the table. But another way you look at it is - you have somebody who bowls 135 in Deepak Chahar and Bhuvi. If you want someone with more pace then the option is Avesh Khan. It's a good headache to have..."

Speaking during the same video interaction, Ajay Jadeja also agreed with Dinesh Karthik. He noted that for the specific overs Mohammed Siraj bowled on Wednesday (4th, 11th, 15th and 20th), Harshal Patel would be the better option.

Jadeja explained:

"The way Siraj was used, probably Harshal Patel because he bowled one in the powerplay and two right at the end... what he has done in the IPL, the reason why he's been picked in the side - his strength is that when the game is moving at a different pace and the batsman is trying to dominate that's when his slower one becomes more useful. If you have to use him the same way and the others around then Harshal is the one I'll probably go with."

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan Hope Siraj is okay 🤞 Hope Siraj is okay 🤞

Patel was the top wicket-taker in the IPL 2021 - claiming the joint-most 32 wickets in a season. Khan was right behind him with 24 wickets from 16 matches. Meanwhile, as a result of Mohammed Siraj's valiant last over and other bowlers' contributions, India kept New Zealand down to 164-6 and chased it with two balls to spare.

"Rahul Dravid will have the right conversations and spread the right message" - Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Start your Thursday with a smile as bright as Harshal’s. 😄



Have a great day everyone. 👊🏻



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Good Morning, 12th Man Army! 🌤️Start your Thursday with a smile as bright as Harshal’s. 😄Have a great day everyone. 👊🏻 Good Morning, 12th Man Army! 🌤️Start your Thursday with a smile as bright as Harshal’s. 😄Have a great day everyone. 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/JtByljMTIj

Furthermore, while Dinesh Karthik remarked that while India were unlikely to make more changes for the game, Rahul Dravid's coaching style has always been about rotating and giving most squad members a chance. Dinesh Karthik said if it goes that way here too, the head coach will have the "right conversation" to make sure that the players getting a rest don't feel insecure.

Dinesh Karthik asserted:

"The one thing Rahul Dravid has done fabulously well in his time as an India Under-19 and an India A coach is his ability to rotate and play the whole squad, consistently on all tours and give everybody an opportunity and that's why we have such a large bench strength for the Indian team... and if that is anything to go by, he'll have the right conversations and spread the right message. One thing is giving a break but you have got to make sure that the guy is happy to get a break..."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The second match will begin at the same time in Ranchi on Friday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar