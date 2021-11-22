"Played wonderful cricket under a wonderful captain" - Kamran Akmal lauds Rohit Sharma and Co. after their series win against New Zealand

Former Pakistani keeper Kamran Akmal has commended the Indian team for playing 'wonderful' cricket under a 'wonderful' skipper in Rohit Sharma. His statement came in the wake of India's emphatic clean sweep series win against New Zealand.

The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a 73-run victory over the Kiwi unit at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Batting first, India managed a commanding 184 runs on the board. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored for his side, amassing 56 runs in just 31 deliveries.

However, Axar Patel stole the limelight when he took three wickets in his first two overs, denting any Kiwi hopes of making a comeback in the game.

The series was the first assignment for newly-appointed Indian T20I skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

In a video shared by Kamran Akmal on his official YouTube channel, he reflected on how crucial the first series is for a new captain. While referring to the absence of major Indian stars from the squad, Akmal praised India for winning the series comfortably. The 39-year-old also acknowledged Rahul Dravid's contribution as a head coach.

"India played a wonderful cricket under a wonderful captain," he said. "The captain was mature from the start, but as a permanent captain, the first series is always a crucial one. He played with fresh players, resting regular ones. It was the first assignment for the head coach (Rahul Dravid) as well. He made an outstanding match-winning combination in the team."

India have replied to their criticism after the World Cup debacle: Kamran Akmal

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Kamran Akmal, who has 268 international caps for Pakistan, also lauded the Men in Blue for making a strong comeback after their disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

"Dominant performance and a terrific comeback by Team India," Akmal said. "That, too, against a team that has played a World Cup final just recently. And only the best teams play in the finals. And India made a strong comeback against a team like New Zealand. There was a lot of criticism of the Indian team and they have replied accordingly."

The two teams are scheduled to contest in a two-match Test series, starting on November 25.

