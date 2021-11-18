IND vs NZ 2021: "Shreyas Iyer played in a position he is not comfortable with" - Robin Uthappa

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa reckons that Shreyas Iyer did not look very comfortable in the unfamiliar role of a finisher against New Zealand on Wednesday. Uthappa stated that Shreyas’ struggle was evident in the kind of innings he played.

India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series in Jaipur. However, after dominating the chase for most past, they stuttered towards the end before getting over the line.

With Rishabh Pant sent into bat at No. 4, Shreyas was pushed down to the No. 5 position. He was dismissed for 5 off 8 as India lost their way a bit. In a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, Uthappa admitted that Shreyas looked out of place. He opined:

“For me, the fact that Shreyas Iyer played in a position that he is not comfortable with kind of just showed up in that innings. He is the kind of batter who likes to take his time a little bit initially and then he gets going. Unfortunately for him, he finds himself in a newish kind of position, where he has to finish a game.”

BCCI @BCCI



It's a good night from Jaipur 👋



#TeamIndia @surya_14kumar #INDvNZ @Paytm When the SKY was full of stars ✨It's a good night from Jaipur 👋 When the SKY was full of stars ✨ It's a good night from Jaipur 👋 #TeamIndia @surya_14kumar #INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/MnebSWFvwA

Uthappa preferred not to be too harsh on debutant Venkatesh Iyer, who perished trying to play an ambitious reverse sweep. He stated:

“Venkatesh Iyer began well but... That's how he is, he is going to go in there and try to express himself. But India almost made a meal out of that chase.”

India needed 10 to win off the last over bowled by Daryl Mitchell. When the equation came down to three off three balls, Pant stepped out and hit the Kiwi pacer for a four to take the team past the finish line.

“It is always tricks” - Daniel Vettori on players like Shreyas Iyer batting out of position

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had made it clear in previous media interactions that players’ roles for their franchises and the national team are totally different. He asserted that the cricketers are good enough to adapt.

According to former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, things are not as simple for players like Shreyas.

The Kiwi legend explained:

“When players who perform in IPL and domestic come into international cricket and you ask them to do something different, it is always tricks. The response can be that you’re playing for your country so you have to adapt and find a role. But, it is easier said than done, particularly when guys are used to batting at the opening position or No. 3.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Shreyas did not feature in the T20 World Cup 2021 as he was part of the traveling reserves.

Edited by Sai Krishna