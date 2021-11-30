"It's now time to give SKY a chance to SKY" - Danish Kaneria wants Suryakumar Yadav to make his Test debut in 2nd India vs New Zealand contest

Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria wants to see Suryakumar Yadav make his Test debut in the second India-New Zealand encounter on Friday.

Kaneria posted a video on his YouTube channel and reviewed the first Test, which ended as a draw. The 40-year-old feels India might drop either Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane over their underperforming performances.

Kaneria also expressed his views on Ruturaj Gaikwad as a future prospect and believes the youngster should soon be part of the Indian Test team. While talking about Suryakumar Yadav, Kaneria said:

"For Pujara and Rahane, it's really important whether they might or might not be playing in the next match. I will definitely go with Ruturaj Gaikwad in the future. If I speak about Gaikwad then he is not in the squad but he should be inducted. Suryakumar Yadav would be a great choice."

Kaneria added:

"Pujara is really concerned about his batting form and is not scoring runs. It's now time to give SKY a chance to SKY. I can see the test debut of Suryakumar Yadav in the next match. Virat Kohli will also come and it is to be seen whether Rahane will maintain his place in the team."

Suryakumar Yadav, who wasn't part of the initial Indian Test squad for the New Zealand series, joined the team after KL Rahul suffered a muscle injury.

2nd India vs New Zealand Test to be played in Mumbai from December 3

With the first India-New Zealand Test ending in a draw, both sides grabbed four points each to kick-start their World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle.

The visitors will be the happier of the two sides following the result in Kanpur, despite the Kiwis currently being the no.1-ranked Test team.

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the surface expected to be on the brisker side, both teams are expected to make changes to their playing XIs.

Virat Kohli, who was rested for the first Test, will return to the side and lead Team India in the series decider. With both Pujara and Rahane not being in the best of forms, their place in the starting XI is under scrutiny as well.

Kane Williamson, on the other hand, is likely to bring in Neil Wagner for the upcoming Test, with the surface in Mumbai expected to suit the left-arm pacer.

The second Test will start at 9:30 a.m IST on Friday, December 3.

