Top 10 funny memes from Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand Test series

India have the upper hand in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand after the fourth day, as the hosts need to take nine wickets tomorrow to win. Meanwhile, the Kiwis require 280 runs to win.

Considering the World Test Championship rules, both teams will go for a victory tomorrow. However, looking at the pitch and conditions, India will start as the favorites.

Speaking of the fourth day's action, India resumed on 14/1 and lost some quick wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, and Ravindra Jadeja were back in the hut when the team's score was 51.

Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson wreaked havoc in Kanpur, and it seemed like New Zealand would bowl India out under 150. However, Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha played top-quality innings to place India in a comfortable position.

Iyer aggregated 65 runs off 125 deliveries, smashing eight boundaries and a six. Saha, meanwhile, remained not out on 61. All-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel supported them with decent contributions. India declared the innings at 234/7 and set a 285-run target for the visitors.

Southee and Jamieson accounted for three wickets each. Ajaz Patel was the only Kiwi spinner who could take a wicket in the second innings.

New Zealand aimed to end the fourth day with all ten wickets in hand. But Ravichandran Ashwin broke the first-wicket partnership in the third over. He dismissed Will Young for two runs, which meant the Blackcaps ended the day with 4/1 on the board.

