"Umpires will do the job for us" - Fans react sarcastically after stumps on day 4 in the Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand

The umpiring standards have been highly questionable throughout the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Even on Day 4, an umpire wrongly adjudged Will Young LBW. Replays later suggested that the ball missed the leg stump by a huge margin.
Will Young and Tom Latham discussed whether to take DRS or not. Young did signal to the umpire for a DRS review at the end. But the clock ticked off by then and he had to walk off the field.
Even on the second day, there were numerous decisions from the umpires that were overturned through DRS.
Team India did end the day on a positive note. They picked up a wicket in the four overs they bowled on Day 4 after declaring their innings with a lead of 284 runs.
Earlier, due to a rearguard effort from middle and lower order batters, India reached 234/7 before declaring their innings. Shreyas Iyer (65), Ravichandran Ashwin (32), Wriddhiman Saha (61*), and Axar Patel (28*) were the star performers for India after the failure of top-order.
Fans took notice of the action on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test and expressed their views through Twitter. They were highly disappointed with the umpiring standards. They slammed the umpires for making numerous wrong decisions during this Test match. Fans felt that bringing in neutral umpires back might improve the situation.
Here are some of the best reactions after the play on Day four of the first Test between India and New Zealand:
"The idea was to play session by session" - Shreyas Iyer on his gameplan in the second innings of Kanpur Test
Shreyas Iyer (65) opened up that he planned to bat session by session in the second innings on Day 4. Iyer has been the stand-out performer for India with the bat in this Test. He is the first Indian batter to score a century and a half on a Test debut.
After his stroke-filled century in the first innings, Iyer adapted to the situation in the second. He built the innings sensibly by building up crucial partnerships with Ashwin and Saha to bail India out of a tricky situation.
Speaking to broadcasters at stumps on Day 4, Shreyas Iyer reflected on his performances and said:
"I have been in these situations before, but not with the Indian team. I used to do this in Ranji games. The idea was to play session by session. Rahul Sir said that I need to stay out in the middle for as much as possible and build on the score and I was determined to do that. I thought 250-odd including the lead was more than enough on this wicket, and fortunately we got some more."
ALSO READArticle Continues below
New Zealand are 4/1 at stumps on Day 4. On the last day, the visiting side require 280 runs to win the match, while the hosts need nine wickets. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand batters tackle the spin trio of Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Jadeja on a Day 5 pitch tomorrow.