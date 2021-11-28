×
"Umpires will do the job for us" - Fans react sarcastically after stumps on day 4 in the Kanpur Test between India and New Zealand

Modified Nov 28, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The umpiring standards have been highly questionable throughout the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Even on Day 4, an umpire wrongly adjudged Will Young LBW. Replays later suggested that the ball missed the leg stump by a huge margin.

Will Young and Tom Latham discussed whether to take DRS or not. Young did signal to the umpire for a DRS review at the end. But the clock ticked off by then and he had to walk off the field.

Even on the second day, there were numerous decisions from the umpires that were overturned through DRS.

Team India did end the day on a positive note. They picked up a wicket in the four overs they bowled on Day 4 after declaring their innings with a lead of 284 runs.

Earlier, due to a rearguard effort from middle and lower order batters, India reached 234/7 before declaring their innings. Shreyas Iyer (65), Ravichandran Ashwin (32), Wriddhiman Saha (61*), and Axar Patel (28*) were the star performers for India after the failure of top-order.

Fans took notice of the action on Day 4 of the Kanpur Test and expressed their views through Twitter. They were highly disappointed with the umpiring standards. They slammed the umpires for making numerous wrong decisions during this Test match. Fans felt that bringing in neutral umpires back might improve the situation.

Here are some of the best reactions after the play on Day four of the first Test between India and New Zealand:

@BCCI Only two guys who are just dominating the whole match🤬 https://t.co/PgIoSwY1KI
@khushbookadri Umpires will do the job for us😂✌
@BCCI Plz bring back neutral umpires ASAP. Young's wicket a testimony of Ashwin's undue pressure on umpires through out this test.@ICC
Simple display of Umpiring in #IndvsNZtest Match.#INDvsNZ Awesome umpiring https://t.co/5tFoslvcVb
11 players + umpires + match referee + DRS producer + pitch curator + ICC = India cricket team. 💰👎 #Cricket
#IndiaVsNewZealand #INDvNZ Will Young 🥲 https://t.co/3J7S7PMQxb
#young #AshwinMe when I finally know the answer and teacher says time up: https://t.co/pSmVC05pAV
Appalling Umpiring, that was missing the wickets by a mile. The Batsmen took to long to ask for DRS but that should never have been given out. The Captain should have recalled the Batsman. Winning is important but this.. #Umpiring#NZvsIND #INDvNZ @bhogleharsha @sanjaymanjrekar
I'm with you. It's been frustrating and too many DRS have gone the wrong way and Young's wicket just tops it off. Time that visiting teams were given the choice and we got rid of the toss except in neutral venues and even then, after the first, they should be alternate. twitter.com/michelappleton…
Surely #TeamIndia cannot drop Shreyas from the playing XI after those 2 innings. Difficult decision time ahead for the decision makers.#INDvNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/PWhJ4iOMYI
True that. Ashwin is under recognised much. twitter.com/SamaLucilfer/s…
Kyle Jamieson has emulated R Ashwin by becoming the only second player in Test history to do the double of 250 runs and 50 wickets in the first nine Tests of their career. England's Maurice Tate and Ian Botham achieved theirs in 10 Tests!#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND

"The idea was to play session by session" - Shreyas Iyer on his gameplan in the second innings of Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer (65) opened up that he planned to bat session by session in the second innings on Day 4. Iyer has been the stand-out performer for India with the bat in this Test. He is the first Indian batter to score a century and a half on a Test debut.

After his stroke-filled century in the first innings, Iyer adapted to the situation in the second. He built the innings sensibly by building up crucial partnerships with Ashwin and Saha to bail India out of a tricky situation.

Speaking to broadcasters at stumps on Day 4, Shreyas Iyer reflected on his performances and said:

"I have been in these situations before, but not with the Indian team. I used to do this in Ranji games. The idea was to play session by session. Rahul Sir said that I need to stay out in the middle for as much as possible and build on the score and I was determined to do that. I thought 250-odd including the lead was more than enough on this wicket, and fortunately we got some more."

ALSO READArticle Continues below

New Zealand are 4/1 at stumps on Day 4. On the last day, the visiting side require 280 runs to win the match, while the hosts need nine wickets. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand batters tackle the spin trio of Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Jadeja on a Day 5 pitch tomorrow.

Edited by Aditya Singh
