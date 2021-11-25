IND vs NZ 2021: Virat Kohli sweats it out in the nets with Sanjay Bangar ahead of the 2nd Test

India's Test captain Virat Kohli has begun his preparations for the upcoming 2nd Test against New Zealand. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 3 December 2021.

Kohli, who decided to take a break after the recent T20 World Cup in the UAE, will join the team again after the conclusion of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

As part of his preparations for the upcoming game, Virat Kohli has sought the assistance of former Indian assistant coach and RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar. The two were seen sweating it out in the nets while trying to iron out some of Virat's recent troubles with the bat.

In Virat Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane is leading the Indian team in the ongoing first Test match against the Kiwis.

Virat Kohli's troubles with the bat in the longest format of the game

Virat Kohli has struggled with the bat in Test cricket for quite a while now. The skipper has been nowhere near his best and it has been over two years since he last registered a century in international cricket.

The 33-year-old has been going through a rough patch since his last ton against Bangladesh at home in November 2019. Since the start of 2020, the Delhi-born has played in 20 Tests for India. However, he has failed to make a big impact with the bat both home and away.

In 21 innings, Virat Kohli only managed to muster 563 runs at an average of 26.80. Kohli surpassed the 50-run mark on five occasions, with a highest score of 74.

In the four Test matches that he played in India, Virat scored only 172 runs at an average of close to 29 in this duration.

Under the able guidance of Sanjay Bangar ahead of the next Teste fans will be hoping to see the legendary batter back at his best in a few days from now.

Also Read: Why are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not playing today's 1st IND vs NZ 2021 Test?

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee