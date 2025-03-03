India vs New Zealand: Who won yesterday’s match at 2025 Champions Trophy?

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in yesterday's 2025 Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. By virtue of the win, the Men in Blue topped Group A. They will now face Australia, who finished second in Group B, in the first semifinal of the ICC event in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4.

Ad

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue recovered from 30-3 to post 249-9 courtesy of Shreyas Iyer, who top-scored with 79 off 98 balls. Then Varun Chakravarthy, playing his first match of the tournament, starred with 5-42 as the Kiwis were bowled out for 205 in 45.3 overs.

Batting first, India lost Shubman Gill for two as he was trapped lbw by an in-dipper from Matt Henry. Skipper Rohit Sharma (15) then miscued a pull off Kyle Jamieson to square leg. A one-handed stunner by Glenn Phillips at backward point sent Virat Kohli on his way for 11 off 14 balls as India lost three big wickets in the powerplay.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shreyas and Axar Patel (42 off 61) lifted Team India with a fourth-wicket stand of 98. The fighting partnership ended when Axar top-edged one from Rachin Ravindra to short fine leg. Shreyas missed out on a hundred as he top-edged a short ball off Will O’Rourke. Hardik Pandya contributed a run-a-ball 45, but Henry ran through the Indian lower-order to finish with 5-42.

Chakravarthy spins a web against Kiwis on Champions Trophy debut

India made only one change to their playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. Leg spinner Chakravarthy came in for pacer Harshit Rana and made a telling impact on the game. He knocked over opener Will Young for 22 and trapped Phillips (12) leg before with a wrong'un. Chakravarthy also had Michael Bracewell (2) lbw as another batter was foxed by his variation.

Ad

Ad

Chakravarthy added the scalps of New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (28) and Henry (2) to complete a brilliant five-fer on his Champions Trophy debut. Earlier, an excellent diving catch by Axar off Pandya's bowling got India the early breakthrough of Rachin (6). Kane Williamson (81 off 120) played a lone hand for the Kiwis. His knock ended when he was stumped off Axar's bowling.

India vs New Zealand: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Shreyas held the Indian innings together with his 79. Axar scored a handy 42, took a great catch and also picked up the wicket of Williamson. With the ball, Chakravarthy claimed five and Kuldeep Yadav two.

Ad

For New Zealand, Henry starred with the ball, picking up 5-42. In the chase, Williamson held things together with his 81 off 120 balls.

Indian leggie Chakravarthy was named Player of the Match for his superb five-fer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news