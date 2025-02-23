India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Virat Kohli just proved why he is considered the best ODI batter of all time. The modern-day chase master was at his best once again, helping Team India beat nemesis Pakistan in Match 5 of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

India, put to bowl first, restricted the Men in Green to just 241, which could've been tricky on a placid Dubai deck but the Indian batters put up a masterclass. Shubman Gill started with a bang before Shreyas Iyer helped Kohli to play his natural game. The two added 114 runs for the third wicket as India clinched the game with six wickets remaining.

Now that the high-octane India vs Pakistan match has ended, here's a look at the award winners, top stats, and scorecards of this 2025 Champions Trophy game.

List of all award winners in India vs Pakistan match, 2025 Champions Trophy

There aren't many awards to give during ICC matches. However, the traditional Player of the Match award was deservingly received by Virat Kohli, who acclaimed his 51st ODI century, the fourth against Pakistan.

Kohli was the glue of the Indian innings that kept on frustrating the Pakistani attack. In the end, it went quite fascinating if he will get to his hundred or will India finish the run-chase first. But the moment came in sweetly as Kohli hit a four to complete both milestones.

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (100* off 111)

India vs Pakistan Scorecard

Pakistan batting scorecard vs India [Sportskeeda]

Pakistan's decision to bat first seemed logical as they have a better bowling line-up than their batting attack. And the immaturity showed as Mohammed Rizwan's side failed to muster runs easily against India. Babar Azam (23) looked decent before Hardik Pandya got him. Saud Shakeel was the only bright start for Pakistan as he made 62 off 76.

Rizwan's innings was painstakingly slow as he made 46 off 77 balls. For India, Kuldeep Yadav roared back to form with 3/40.

India batting scorecard vs Pakistan [Sportskeeda]

India's chase started briskly, with Rohit Sharma scoring a quick 20 followed by a classical Shubman Gill knock of 46. Shreyas Iyer's 56 in the middle gave a push in the middle overs but Virat Kohli was in a league of his own.

Kohli negotiated the spin threat of Abrar Ahmed and looked at ease against the pacers. Shaheen Afridi took the wickets of Rohit and Hardik Pandya but leaked 74 in eight overs.

IND vs PAK, 2025 Champions Trophy: Top records and stats emerging from India vs Pakistan match

Whenever Kohli scores runs, he tends to break numerous records. At the India vs Pakistan game, it was no difference. Here are some top stats emerging from this 2025 Champions Trophy game:

Virat Kohli became only the third-ever batter to complete 14,000 runs in ODI cricket after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. He is also the fastest to achieve the feat. Virat Kohli is now the oldest player (36 years 110 days old) to score a century at the ICC Champions Trophy. Mohammed Shami bowled five wides to start the IND vs PAK match. He is the first-ever Indian to bowl as many wides in an ODI. Rohit Sharma is now the fastest to score 9000 runs in ODIs as an opener. Virat Kohli is now also the Indian fielder with the most catches in ODIs.

