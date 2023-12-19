India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday. Having hammered the Proteas by eight wickets in the opening contest at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the Men in Blue will look to clinch the series in Gqeberha. On the other hand, the hosts need a victory to take the series into the decider.

Team India were completely dominant in the opening ODI. Bowling first after losing the toss, they skittled out South Africa for a paltry 116 in 27.3 overs. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh starred with 5/37, while Avesh Khan claimed 4/27. The performance was significant for both pacers as they seemed to have lost a bit of steam in recent times.

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell cheaply in the small chase, but Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer hit impressive fifties to guide India home. It was a memorable debut for Sai Sudharsan as he grabbed his opportunity with both hands, scoring a fluent 55* off 43 balls, a knock which featured nine fours.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Aiden Markram said about the decision:

“[It is a] fresh wicket and hopefully we will use the new ball. We always want to test ourselves chasing in this format.”

Expand Tweet

The Proteas have made two changes - Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi are out; Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams come in. For India, Shreyas Iyer has gone to join the Test team, so Rinku Singh makes his ODI debut.

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Beuran Hendricks.

Today's IND vs SA pitch report

The pitches in Gqeberha have generally been a bit sluggish. Indian captain KL Rahul, however, said he was unsure of how the pitch will play. There was some good pace and bounce during the T20I played here.

Today's IND vs SA match players list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep.

Expand Tweet

South Africa squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Bongani Jele

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Chris Broad

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.