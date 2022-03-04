India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series, Team India will look to carry the momentum in the two-match Test rubber as well. The series against the Lankans will mark the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket, with Rohit Sharma taking over as captain from Virat Kohli in the longest format as well.

That’s not all. The middle order will wear a fresh look with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane being dropped after what seemed like an endless barren spell. The first Test in Mohali will also be special since it will mark Kohli’s 100th Test, making him only the 12th Indian to reach the landmark.

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allowing 50 percent crowd for the Test, fans will get to witness the special occasion. Kohli has been instrumental in reigniting interest in the longer format of the game and deserves to play his landmark Test in front of an audience.

IND vs SL - 1st Test playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (w), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL - 1st Test opening batters list

The hosts will open with captain Rohit Sharma. Mayank Agarwal retains his place at the top in KL Rahul’s absence. Lahiru Thirimanne is likely to open with captain Dimuth Karunaratne for the Lankans.

IND vs SL- 1st Test umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Arpita Choudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

IND vs SL - 1st Test pitch report

According to Russell Arnold and Deep Dasgupta, Mohali's surface looks good overall. There are a lot of cracks and they are very wide. However, according to the groundsman, they won't open up. The spinners should like it. There is a bit of grass at the back of the length area. All in all, a good Test pitch. Winning the toss and bating big is the way to go.

India vs Sri Lanka - Toss result for 1st Test

India have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Speaking after winning the toss, Rohit Sharma said:

“Similar Indian conditions, so it's important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there.”

On Kohli’s 100th Test, Rohit added:

“It has been quite buzzing. We all know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests. Virat has been looking forward to this game.”

With no Pujara and Rahane in the squad, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer find a place in the playing XI.

The Mohali encounter is special for Sri Lanka as well since it marks their 300th Test match.

