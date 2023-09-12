India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match rain updates live: Skies clear in Colombo after cloudy morning, rain stays away

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in their second Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. Since the India-Pakistan game was played across two days at the same venue, the Men in Blue will be on the cricket field for the third day in a row.

Like in the India-Pakistan game, weather is likely to interrupt proceedings in the India-Sri Lanka clash as well in Colombo.

At 9:35 AM, news agency ANI tweeted a video of cloudy skies in Colombo ahead of the India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup match.

However, some users shared optimistic news, informing fans that while it was raining in the morning, the weather has cleared with the blue sky out in Colombo.

R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo weather update for September 12

According to AccuWeather, conditions in Colombo in the morning will be cloudy with occasional rain and possibility of a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation is 60 percent, while the cloud cover is forecast to be around 98 percent.

The weather in the afternoon in Colombo will remain cloudy. There could be occasional rain, while a thunderstorm has also been predicted. The probability of precipitation is 60 percent, while the cloud cover could be in the range of 92 percent.

The cloud cover is likely to hover around the Premadasa Stadium during the evening and night time as well. However, the probability of precipitation is 43 percent in the evening and 55 percent in the night. Like in the morning and afternoon, chances of thunderstorms remain.

Earlier, India batted for 24.1 overs in the match against Pakistan on Sunday. After no further play was possible on the day due to rain, the game was moved to the reserve day. They was a delayed start on Monday as well before India resumed their innings at 147/2 and posted 356/2.

Pakistan’s chase was also interrupted by the unpredictable weather in Colombo. However, India came up with a dominant bowling performance to clean up their opponents for 128 in 32 overs.