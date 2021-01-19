“India well on track to win this Test match” -Shane Warne hands visitors the advantage at Lunch 

Shane Warne believes India are on track to win the series decider in Brisbane. With still nine wickets remaining, the former spinner predicted that Rishabh Pant could be crucial to the visitors' chances of a victory.

India showed great resolve after losing Rohit Sharma early and went into Lunch at 83/1. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill have looked comfortable at the crease. While Pujara held one end up, Gill played his shots fearlessly as the youngster did the bulk of the scoring on the final day.

Shane Warne revealed his views on the match during the lunch break. The Australian tweeted that everything is left to play for in the final two sessions in Brisbane.

India well on track to win this test match & still have guns left in the shed. Pant could hold the key for India. Australia’s short ball tactics were 40 mins late. Lyon and Starc need to bring their A games this session or it will be left to Cummins & Hazlewood again. Game on — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 19, 2021

Australia resorted to their tried-and-tested short ball tactics during the latter stages of the morning session. But the Indian batsmen were up to the task, as they saw off the period without losing a wicket.

Pat Cummins was the only bowler who looked threatening, with the rest of the Australian attack struggling in the morning. Shane Warne appealed to Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc to bring on their A-game, or risk leaving the game to Cummins and Josh Hazlewood once again.

Shane Warne asks fans to predict Brisbane Test result

Ps What do you all think will be the stumps score ? Aust win ? India win ? Draw or tie ? Let’s see who’s a closest ? — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 19, 2021

With all four results possible, Shane Warne asked fans to predict the result of the match, along with the score at stumps.

Australia have to get a move on if they want to win the Test and wrestle the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from India. With nine wickets remaining, time is running out for the hosts to make inroads into the visitors' batting line up.

As for India, a solid opening session has set them up perfectly to direct proceedings in Brisbane. They can choose to play it safe, and see out the final two sessions for a draw.

They can also go for an unlikely win. But that would require them to score at a pace they haven’t all series.

Irrespective of how the match ends, the fans are in for a cracking finish to what has been a thoroughly enjoyable Border-Gavaskar Trophy.