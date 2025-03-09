"India will have a bigger golden period than Australia" - Enthusiastic fans react as Men in Blue win their 3rd ICC Champions Trophy

Fans hopped onto their social media and expressed their happiness after Team India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to win the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The two teams locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with India winning the title for the third time in its history.

Being asked to bowl first, the Blackcaps were restricted to 251/7 at the end of their batting innings, with Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Michael Bracewell (53 off 40) chipping in with significant contributions. Led by Rohit Sharma's knock of 76 runs in 83 balls and cameos from Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62) and KL Rahul (34 off 33) helped the Men in Blue chase the total down with an over to spare.

Fans didn't hold back their happiness and excitement of winning another ICC title within nine months. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"No personal PRs. Most trolled cricketers. Today they made match winning run of 34* & 48 when it's required the most. Bow down Superheroes" -- a user had to say.

"The best ODI side in the last 12 years in all metrics finally has a crowning moment to show far. Absolutely well deserved" -- another used commented.

"Growing up we used to be in awe of the Australian team for dropping only 1 game in 2003, 07 WCs and 2006 CT and winning all 3. Never ever imagined India could replicate something like that" -- A third user quipped.

Rohit Sharma becomes the second captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC Championships

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate after the final hit- Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma became the second skipper after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC Championships. Dhoni was the first to achieve this feat, winning the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma won his first ICC trophy as a captain after beating South Africa by seven runs in the summit clash of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He has now won his second ICC trophy by beating New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

