T20 World Cup 2021: "If India and Pakistan meet again, India will play much better and win" - Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke about the barrage of social media exchanges across India and Pakistan in the aftermath of their encounter at the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan walked away as winners comfortably and ended the burden of the dreaded losing streak to India in World Cups in the process as well.

Harbhajan Singh noted the chaos set in the world of social media, with both fan bases and former cricketers weighing in on their opinion over the fixture.

The former cricketer urged the Pakistan contingent to move on from their victory and warned that India will come out on top if fate has scripted another meeting in this tournament. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said:

"India lost against Pakistan for the first time in World Cups, and even though it was the T20 World Cup, it still happened. There is a lot of chaos on social media as if they have done a huge thing.

"It might have been for Pakistan but we have defeated them 12 times in the World Cup, we should not forget this. If India and Pakistan meet again, India will play much better and win."

The response from both sets of nations following the contest has been poor. If India and Pakistan both qualify for the semi-finals and win their respective penultimate clashes, they will meet in the finals, much like during the inaugural edition in 2007.

The match is over, so move on: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh predicted that India will get into rhythm with a good performance against New Zealand, which is a crucial match for the team.

He also expressed his displeasure over the hate directed at Mohammad Shami after the match, which has been condemned by the Indian cricketing fraternity as a whole.

"Important game against New Zealand, need a win. Again, lots of discussion on the India - Pakistan match on Twitter and social media. The match is over, so move on. Moving forward, We will show what Indians can do.

"Very unfortunate what has happened with Mohammad Shami, but we all are behind you, god bless you. This Indian team would be a difficult opposition once they find their rhythm, which they will soon," Harbhajan Singh added.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph My dear friend Baji just pulling your legs 😂 Bandha ban ja.. time badalte time nahi laggega 😜.. you will soon be on receiving end 😎

India have a week long break for their contest against New Zealand, while Pakistan have taken a major step towards qualification with two huge victories under their belt.

