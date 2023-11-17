"India will start as favorites" - Ravi Shastri ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final 

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri believes the Men in Blue will start as the favorites in the 2023 World Cup final to be played against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Shastri explained how well India have played so far in the tournament, remaining unbeaten in the league phase and then thrashing New Zealand by 70 runs in the semifinal. He feels the hosts should win the trophy if they continue playing the same way with the crowd behind them.

In an event in Chennai, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about Team India ahead of the final:

"India will win the World Cup. They will start as favorites in the final. They have played outstandingly well. I think they will be relaxed. They are playing at home, and it's a very experienced side, and they don't need to do anything different.

"The way they have played...it will be around the way they had left in the last game. They should be holding that cup very soon."

Team India doesn't depend on one-two players: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri believes the Men in Blue aren't overdependent on just one-two players getting the job done for them. He feels there are several players who have put their hand up throughout the tournament whenever they have been under pressure and that will keep them in good stead.

On this, Shastri stated:

"They just need to be composed and calm, handling and soaking in the pressure. You (India) don't want to be over-excited just because it's a final.

"You (India) know what your roles are, and the good thing is this team doesn't depend on one or two players. There are eight or nine players performing game after game, so that's a brilliant sign."

The hosts have the golden opportunity to end their 10-year-long wait for an ICC Trophy on Sunday.