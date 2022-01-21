"People would have already started booking their tickets" - Saba Karim on India vs Pakistan clash at the 2022 World Cup

Former cricketer Saba Karim feels that the International Cricket Council (ICC) wants India and Pakistan to lock horns twice in an edition of the World Cup. According to Karim, this is why the cricketing body puts the two Asian teams in the same group during marque events.

Both India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. They are scheduled to battle it out in a league fixture on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim suggested that ardent cricket fans would have started to book their tickets right following the announcement of the India vs Pakistan clash. Here's what he said:

"The ICC wants India and Pakistan to play twice during the World Cups, therefore they are often put in the same group. India vs Pakistan matches have always been a top attraction at any ICC event. With dates out, people would have already started booking their tickets."

It is worth noting that Pakistan secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium last year to end their winless streak in the T20 World Cup against India.

ICC @ICC



A look back at the previous meetings at the tournament



icc-cricket.com/news/2454219 India and Pakistan meet at the #T20WorldCup again at the MCG in OctoberA look back at the previous meetings at the tournament India and Pakistan meet at the #T20WorldCup again at the MCG in October 👀A look back at the previous meetings at the tournament 👇icc-cricket.com/news/2454219

Ex-India spinner Nikhil Chopra confident that India will trump Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022

Nikhil Chopra feels Team India will be keen to avenge their humiliating loss against Pakistan when they clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground later this year. He highlighted that it will be important for the teams to handle the pressure well during the much-awaited match.

Chopra reckons that it is very important for the toss to go in your favor to do well in the UAE. However, it remains to be seen if the captains winning the toss will have a similar advantage in Australia or not. Here's what Chopra said on Khelneeti:

"India will surely take their revenge against Pakistan. The toss played a major role in the UAE and it remains to be seen if it is the same case in Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022. The ones who will handle the pressure better will come out on top in the clash."

ICC @ICC



All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets The fixtures for the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2022 are here!All the big time match-ups and how to register for tickets 👇

A total of 16 teams will feature in the latest edition of the T20 World Cup. As per the schedule, 45 matches will be played across seven venues. The games will take place in Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Geelong and Sydney.

