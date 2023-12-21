India Women vs Australia Women 2023-24 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will take on Australia Women in a multi-format series featuring one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. The series being played in India will begin with the one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which will be played from December 21 to December 24.

India Women would go in the series on a high, having recently hammered England by a mammoth 347 runs. In a thoroughly dominating performance, India scored 428 batting first and then bundled out England for 136. The visitors struggled in their second innings as well and managed only 131.

While there were a number of impressive performances in the Test match, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was outstanding. She scored 67 and 20 and also claimed nine wickets with her off-spin. Even as the hosts had a highly impressive Test against England, they are expected to face a tougher challenge against Australia.

India Women vs Australia Women: Telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women series, which begins with the one-off Test in Mumbai, will be available on the Sports 18 channel.

The Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

India Women vs Australia Women: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as website.

India Women vs Australia Women: Squads for one-off Test

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Lauren Cheatle, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham

India Women vs Australia Women: Schedule of remaining games

December 28: 1st ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 30: 2nd ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 2: 3rd ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 5: 1st T20I, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 7: 2nd T20I, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 9: 3rd T20I, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

