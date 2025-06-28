India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The five-match T20I series between India Women and England Women is set to commence on Saturday, June 28, and will run till July 12. It marks the Indian Women's team's first tour to England since 2022, where they sustained a 2-1 loss in the T20I series.

The infamous venues like Nottingham, Bristol, The Oval, Manchester, and Birmingham will host the action-packed series.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian outfit, while having the presence of experienced players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma. Shafali Verma is making a comeback after India's 2024 T20 World Cup exit.

On the other hand, England will be captained by veteran all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. She will expect consistent performances from Tammy Beaumont and Sophie Ecclestone.

Both teams are coming off a T20I series win against the same team, the West Indies. India hosted the Caribbean team and secured a 2-1 series victory. Meanwhile, England also returned with the same result in a three-game series against the West Indies.

The last T20I series between England and India in December 2023 saw England Women secure a 2-1 victory. Among the current squad members, Nat Sciver-Brunt (93 runs) and Sophie Ecclestone (seven wickets) were the top performers for England. Smriti Mandhana (93 runs) and Deepti Sharma (two wickets) did well for the Indian team.

The Sony Sports Network will telecast the T20I series for Indian viewers. The Hindi broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3, while Tamil & Telugu fans can enjoy the live action on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports will have it covered for the England TV viewers.

The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the game for Indian viewers. On the other hand, fans in England can hop onto the Sky Sports Now and the Sky Go app.

