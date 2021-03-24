“Not getting named in the ODI squad is a motivation for me” - Shafali Verma

Indian Women’s T20I opener Shafali Verma has vowed to work harder on her fitness to make a comeback into the ODI squad.

Shafali Verma hammered 60 runs off 30 balls in the third T20I against South Africa to guide India to a nine-wicket win on Tuesday. After restricting the opponents to 112 for 7, India romped home to win in 11 overs.

In a post-match conference, the No.1-ranked batter in the T20I rankings was asked if she was disappointed not to be a part of the ODI team. Shafali Verma responded:

"When I wasn't picked for the one-dayers, I felt somewhere I might be lacking something. But I did not go ask the captain or the coach, because I knew deep down that if my name was not there, it is probably because I only lack something."

She further stressed she would work on her fitness in her endeavor to return to the ODI fold.

"So, I think, I need to work more on my fitness, and (getting picked for) one-days would be my goal - whenever I get that chance. Not getting named in the one-day squad is a motivation for me, really, to play even better and break into the ODI side. That's all was on my mind. I wasn't overly disappointed but I saw it as a huge motivating factor. I motivated myself to work even harder and play ever better so that I can make it to the one-day side,” Shafali Verma added.

I'd like to play as long an innings as possible if I get a chance in the ODIs: Shafali Verma

India had a woeful time in the ODI series against South Africa, going 1-4 down. Barring one good innings by Smriti Mandhana in the second ODI, India struggled at the top of the order.

Stating that she is ready to play any role for the team in the ODIs, Shafali Verma added:

"Actually, If I get a chance to play in the one-dayers, at whichever (spot in the batting) order, I'd like to play as long an innings as possible and score well for India."

Shafali Verma was named player of the series for her brilliant showing in the T20Is against South Africa. She slammed 130 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 156.