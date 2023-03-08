Former opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Team India batters should have considered playing a few Ranji Trophy matches to gear up for the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

During an interview with Sports Tak, he stated that playing red-ball cricket ahead of an important series can be very helpful.

He opined that Australia too struggled in the first two Tests as they opted against playing any practice matches on the tour.

Gambhir remarked:

"The Indian batters should have played a few Ranji Trophy matches ahead of the Test series against Australia. However, they shouldn't have played those matches just to prepare. It doesn't matter if you conduct 20-day camps or bat in the nets.

The former KKR skipper added:

"Australia struggled in the first two matches because of their mindset of not playing practice matches. This is a negative mindset. The same goes for the Indian batters. It is very important to play red-ball cricket before an important series."

Indian batters have struggled to get going in the Test series. Apart from Rohit Sharma's 120-run knock in the opening fixture, there haven't been any significant contributions from the top-order big guns.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have saved their team's blushes with their gritty batting performances lower down the order.

Rohit Sharma and Co. had no answers against the Australian spinners in the previous Test in Indore. The side were bundled out for 109 and 163, ultimately losing the match by nine wickets.

"Crouch a little like a keeper" - Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion to Indian batters

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar recently stated that the home team batters can make slight adjustments to their technique to be able to negate the Australian spin bowlers.

He reckoned that on turning tracks, the batters should crouch a little instead of taking an upright stance. Gavaskar told The Indian Express:

"Just like a great wicketkeeper who gets up with the bounce, a batsman, if he crouches just a little bit – not too low – where his head is more in line with the delivery angle, he would get to know which one to play. How far to go forward or is it better to go on the back foot."

The legendary batter continued:

"Standing upright does not give that advantage on turners. They would be able to meet the deviation and bounce better if you crouch a little like a keeper."

The fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from Thursday, March 9.

