“Indian batters will miss this” - Former cricketer’s huge statement on India not playing 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali feels that Indian batters missed out by not playing their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. While discussing the semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand, where the Kiwis posted a mammoth total of 362 after batting first, he stated that Indian batters missed out batting on such wickets.

Basit Ali opined that players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer could score big runs if India had played the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

"I agree that New Zealand won the toss and put up a mammoth score of 362. They scored 110 runs again in the last 10 overs. Phillips and Mitchell again showed how brilliant the Gaddafi pitch is. Indian batters will miss this. The kind of players they have - Rohit Sharma, Gill, Virat, Iyer. These top 4 could score 200 if they get in," he said on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali'. (0:09)

He then went on to praise New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, who struck his second hundred in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Along with him, senior batter Kane Williamson also scored a century.

Basit not only lauded the way Rachin batted but also highlighted the importance of Williamson being present with him at the crease and how the senior pro helped the youngster. The former cricketer also claimed that Rachin will be a part of the 'Fab Four' in the future.

"Whenever there is an ICC event, Ravindra becomes a hero. He scored a second hundred today. Batted very well. With him his elder brother also made a hundred. The elder brother is Williamson. The way he was making Ravindra play, it felt good to watch. When Markram came to bowl, Ravindra was playing him on the backfoot," he said (1:17).

"Williamson went to him right-away and told him to play front. This is the role of a senior. Williamson played slow but changed his gear later. Ravindra is a very elegant player. He is a player who will be in the Fab Four in the days to come," he added.

Basit Ali lauds Mitchell Santner's captaincy in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Talking in the same video, the former Pakistan batter also heaped praise on New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. He reflected how Santner has played under former Indian captain MS Dhoni (in the IPL) and how he implemented his learnings in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal.

"Santner's captaincy was brilliant. Change of bowlers, which fielder to place where, these things count. He has played under MS Dhoni's captaincy. He has implemented everything here. New Zealand used seven bowlers keeping Dubai in mind. I think they will now strengthen their batting and make the spinners bowl more," he said. (3:55)

Further talking about the semifinal clash, Basit made a huge statement, saying that South African captain Temba Bavuma should retire from white-ball cricket. South Africa were chasing 363 runs and Bavuma's slow knock (56 off 71) may have cost them a spot in the ongoing Champions Trophy final, he opined.

"It was a very big target. The way South Africa were performing coming into this game, today they faltered completely. In the batting, Temba played slow. He is not a white-ball player. He should play only Tests. The way Smith retired from ODIs, even Temba should retire from white-ball. This is my point of view," he reflected. (3:00)

