Indian captain Rohit Sharma awarded the Men's International Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2024

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was awarded the Men's International Cricketer of the Year at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2024. The 26th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21, to celebrate the achievements of the cricketers.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team clinched the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America in June this year. The Men in Blue defeated South Africa in the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados by a margin of seven runs to lay hands on the Men's T20 World Cup trophy for the second time.

"The laurels keep coming for our Captain as he gets awarded the Men's International Cricketer of the Year at the #CEATCricketAwards. Congratulations Skipper, keep leading from the front," BCCI wrote on X.

"Receiving the CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year award is a humbling experience" - Rohit Sharma

In the 37-year-old's captaincy, India also had a fantastic run at the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. After winning 10 consecutive matches in the tournament, they suffered a heartbreaking loss against Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The flamboyant opening batter had a fantastic outing with the willow for India in both the 2023 50-over and the 2024 T20 World Cups, finishing second on the list of highest run-getters on both occasions.

Expressing his thoughts on being awarded the Men's International Cricketer of the Year, an elated Rohit Sharma thanked CEAT and said he is further motivated to give his best on the field. Rohit said (as quoted by India Today):

"Receiving the CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year award is a humbling experience. It's an acknowledgement of the hard work and determination that goes into every match. I'm grateful to CEAT for this honour and motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the field."

Next up, Rohit Sharma will lead India in a two-match home Test series against Bangladesh which begins on September 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

