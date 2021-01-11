Team India bat for over 100 overs in the fourth innings of a Test for the first time since 2002 

Team India recorded a famous draw against Australia in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The hosts set a 407-run target for an injury-hit Indian team. Although the visitors had lost their openers on Day 4, the middle-order brought its A-game to the table and saved the Test.

The visitors batted for 131 overs in the fourth innings and finished at 334/5. Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin played their roles to perfection as India avoided a defeat in Sydney.

This innings marked the first time since 2002 that Team India batted for more than 100 overs in the final innings of a Test. The last time India frustrated the opposition for over 600 deliveries in the final innings was against England at Lord's in 2002.

Ajit Agarkar scored a century in that innings, while Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman recorded a fifty each. India aggregated 397 runs in 109.4 overs, but lost the match by 170 runs.

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin ensure India draw the Sydney Test

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia started as favorites to win the Sydney Test on the final day. They dismissed Indian stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane early. However, wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant launched a counter-attack and scored 97 runs off 112 balls.

Although he could not complete his second Test hundred in Australia, Pant turned the game in the Indian cricket team's favor. Cheteshwar Pujara also completed his half-century and India were in the hunt for an improbable win. However, as Ravindra Jadeja was injured, and Hanuma Vihari was also struggling with a hamstring issue,Team India decided to play for a draw. In the end, Vihari remained not out on 23*(161), and Ashwin was unbeaten on 39 from 128 balls.