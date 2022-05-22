Indian cricket team's full schedule for 2022 after IPL

IPL 2022 will end on Sunday, and after just ten days following the IPL final, the Indian cricket team will be in action. The Men in Blue will lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series.

India have a jam-packed schedule for 2022 after the Indian Premier League. Here's their schedule till August:

India vs South Africa - 5 T20Is, June 2022

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the T20I series against South Africa.

India will battle South Africa in a five-match T20I series from June 9. All games will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here is the schedule:

1st T20I - June 9, Delhi.

2nd T20I - June 12, Cuttack.

3rd T20I - June 14, Vizag.

4th T20I - June 17, Rajkot.

5th T20I - June 19, Bengaluru.

India's tour of Ireland - 2 T20Is, June 2022

Ireland will host India for a two-match T20I series from June 26 to 28 in Dublin. The start time for both games is 4:30 PM IST.

1st T20I - June 26, Dublin.

2nd T20I - June 28, Dublin.

India's tour of England - 1 Test, 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs, July 2022

James Anderson and Virat Kohli will have one more battle in red ball cricket

Soon after the completion of the Irish tour, India will head to England for seven international games across formats. The tour will begin on July 1 and end 16 days later.

5th rescheduled Test - July 1-5, Edgbaston.

1st T20I - July 7, Southampton.

2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham.

3rd T20I - July 10, Birmingham.

1st ODI - July 12, London.

2nd ODI - July 14, London.

3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester.

India's tour of West Indies - 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is, July-August 2022

India will head to the West Indies and the USA after their tour of England to battle the Men in Maroon in eight white ball games.

1st ODI - July 22, Queens Park Oval.

2nd ODI - July 24, Queens Park Oval.

3rd ODI - July 27, Queens Park Oval.

1st T20I - July 29, Brian Lara Stadium.

2nd T20I - August 1, Warner Stadium.

3rd T20I - August 2, Warner Stadium.

4th T20I - August 6, Fort Lauderdale.

5th T20I - August 7, Fort Lauderdale.

India are also scheduled to host Australia for three T20Is and participate in the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 following their tour of the West Indies and the USA.

Edited by Bhargav