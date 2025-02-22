Indian national anthem plays by mistake ahead of AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match; crowd creates loud noise [Watch]

The DJ at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore mistakenly played the Indian national anthem ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash between England and Australia on Saturday, February 22. The surprising development led to a roar from the crowd at the venue.

Luckily, the music unit was quick to change the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' to the Australian national anthem ‘Advance Australia Fair’ in a few seconds. The mistake took place soon after England finished their national anthem ‘God Save the King.’

It’s worth mentioning that the Rohit Sharma-led India are not touring Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to geopolitical tension between the two nations. As a result, the tournament is being played in a hybrid model. The Men in Blue will play all their games in Dubai.

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their first Champions Trophy fixture ahead of their high-octane clash against defending champions Pakistan on Sunday, February 23. India will be keen to avenge their 180-run loss to the Men in Green in the final during the 2017 edition of the tournament in London.

Australia opt to bowl against England in their Champions Trophy opener

Led by Steve Smith, Australia won the toss and chose to bowl against England in their Champions Trophy opening game. The Aussies, in particular, are without their skipper Pat Cummins (injured) and premier pacer Mitchell Starc (due to personal reasons).

At the toss, Smith said (via Cricbuzz):

“We're gonna have a bowl.. Looks a pretty good surface. There's a bit of dew when we were practicing, so we'll like to chase later on.”

On playing two wicketkeepers Josh Inglis and Alex Carey, he added:

“He's (Carey) been batting really nicely. The two keepers played together in the Test matches, worked out well and both are quality batters. Always exciting, looking forward to getting started today.”

Carey recently smashed 156 against Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series.

Notably, Australia and England are coming on the back of whitewashes against Sri Lanka and India, respectively. The Aussies lost by a 2-0 margin against the Island nation. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler-led side lost a three-match series by 3-0 in India.

