"We saw an Indian Rolls-Royce operate" - Former India pacer's huge praise for Shubman Gill after batter's 269 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India fast bowler Varun Aaron described Shubman Gill as an Indian Rolls-Royce while praising the latter for his magnificent 269 in the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. He went on to hail the Indian captain as someone who is attempting to be country's greatest batsman ever.

Gill, who was unbeaten on 114 on stumps on Day 1 in Birmingham, went on to register his career-best score on Thursday, July 3. He struck 30 fours and three sixes in his 387-ball knock before being eventually dismissed by Josh Tongue.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron made a huge statement on Gill. While sharing his thoughts on the Indian skipper's epic knock, he said:

"He's just a brilliant player. In a land where they produce all the Rolls-Royces, we saw an Indian Rolls-Royce operate. So smooth, didn't give them a single chance in 269 runs. Generally when someone plays that many balls in a place like England, you definitely see a few chances go down, you see a few loose shots.

"Just shows his mindset and composure and it just shows that Shubman Gill wants to be the greatest batsman India has ever seen. That's how he's operating," the 35-year-old further added in praise of the elegant batter.

The former India pacer, however, opined that Gill had a triple hundred for the taking and would be disappointed with the soft manner of his dismissal.

"He'll be disappointed that he didn't get a triple hundred. He was looking so good. Very soft dismissal. I was really rooting for him to get a bigger hundred. We were all talking about daddy hundreds and Gill getting a big one. It really looked like he was digging deep to get one of his big scores - did get his biggest score," Aaron commented.

During the course of his double hundred, Gill added 203 for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and 144 for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (42).

"At the end of the IPL, I worked on my technique" - Shubman Gill

There were question marks over Gill when he was named Test captain as he had a poor overseas record as a batter heading into the England series. The right-hander however, has displayed sublime form in the first two Tests against England. Speaking after his record-breaking 269, the Indian skipper admitted that he worked on his game after the IPL and has made some tweaks to his technique.

"At the end of the IPL, I worked on my technique. I worked on my initial movement and stance. I was batting nicely but getting out after scoring 30-40 runs. So, I wanted to enjoy my batting. I was focusing too hard, so I decided to make the most of it. I started working from the IPL itself," the 25-year-old said (via India Today).

Before his 269 in the ongoing Test in Birmingham, Gill hammered 147 off 227 balls in the first innings of the opening Test in Leeds - his maiden Test as captain.

