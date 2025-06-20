Indian wicketkeeper-batter signs County deal with Nottinghamshire

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has signed a County deal with Nottinghamshire. Kishan was left out from the Indian squad for the five-match Test series in England.
It is a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire for the County Championship season for their next two matches. Kishan is expected to replace Kyle Verreynne, as the South African wicketkeeper-batter will be away on national duty, with the Proteas set to play a couple of Test matches in Zimbabwe.
Nottinghamshire are set to play Yorkshire and Somerset this month. This comes as an exciting opportunity for Ishan Kishan as playing in England can benefit his game.
"I'm feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills. I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be, and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills," he said upon signing the deal (via BBC Sport).
Ishan Kishan was last seen playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season.
With four wins from seven games and 115 points, Nottinghamshire are currently at the top of the County Championship Division One 2025 table.
Ishan Kishan's Test record for India so far
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has had a short Test career for India so far. He made his Test debut in 2023 against the West Indies in an away series.
The left-handed batter has played only a couple of Test matches for India so far. The 26-year-old has scored 78 runs with a half-century and a best score of an unbeaten 52. Ishan Kishan has not played a lot of Test cricket yet, which makes the County Championship deal a significant opportunity for him.
However, he does have a certain amount of experience, having played 58 first-class matches for Jharkhand in the domestic circuit. From 98 first-class innings, he has scored 3447 runs at an average of 37.87 with eight hundreds and 17 half-centuries to his name.
He played four matches in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy season and scored 176 runs at an average of 29.33 with a hundred as well.
