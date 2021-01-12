Injured Ravindra Jadeja to consult a hand specialist in Sydney before returning to India

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will take the opinion of a hand specialist in Sydney before returning to India for rehab. The southpaw has been ruled out of the Gabba Test after injuring his left thumb in the third Test. Upon returning to the country, he will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for injury management.

According to an ANI report, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be out of action for six weeks due to a dislocation and fracture. In the meantime, a specialist's opinion will be sought so that a decision can be made if he needs to undergo surgery. A source close to the matter informed ANI:

"He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around 6 weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb."

Ravindra Jadeja joins India’s ever-growing injury list

Ravindra Jadeja hurt his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the SCG Test. He was not needed to bat in India’s second innings as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari held on for a draw. But Jadeja was still padded up in case the visitors needed him in the middle. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official statement:

"Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Border-Gavaskar Test that concluded on Monday. He later went for scans and the results have shown that he has dislocated his thumb.

"Jadeja will not be available for the fourth and final Test against Australia to be held in Brisbane from January 15-19 at the Gabba."

Ravindra Jadeja claimed 4 for 62 in Australia’s first innings at the SCG and also effected a brilliant run out to get rid of centurion Steve Smith. He then made an unbeaten 28 with the bat in India’s first innings.

Meanwhile, Hanuma Vihari, one of the heroes of the SCG Test, has also been ruled out of the Gabba Test with a hamstring tear. Vihari batted 161 balls for 23 despite struggling with injury. According to reports, he is most likely to miss the England Test series as well.

Thanks to Vihari and Ravinchandran Ashwin’s heroics (39 not out from 128 balls), India head to the Gabba with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tied 1-1.