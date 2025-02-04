“Injuries are there because of his action” - Former batter’s brutal take on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India batter Robin Uthappa recently stressed the importance of workload management for ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 39-year-old reckoned that Bumrah needs to be ‘handled with care’ owing to his history of back injuries over the last few years.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also pointed out the age factor while lauding Arshdeep Singh for delivering his absence in white-ball cricket. The left-arm pacer bagged four wickets in three T20Is against England. He is also part of the three-match ODI series against the same opposition and the Champions Trophy.

Uthappa’s remarks came as Bumrah sustained a back spasm in the fifth Test against Australia last month. The 31-year-old has been rested for the white-ball series against England. He will also miss the three-match ODI series against England ahead of the upcoming ICC event.

Uthappa said on his YouTube channel:

“3:57 – Arshdeep Singh has continuously led from the front in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Bumrah is not there, he’ll come back in the right tournaments at the right time. We have to use him conservatively, especially in white-ball cricket.

"He’s like a diamond for us. We have to handle him with care in Indian cricket because he is getting older and injuries are there because of his action. We have to look after a player like him. If his workload is managed well then his career will get elongated,” he added.

Uthappa further expressed gratitude for Mohammed Shami’s return to white-ball cricket after a year-long gap. He said:

“4:48 – Mohammed Shami coming back to white-ball cricket was also important for Indian cricket. Getting match time before the Champions Trophy, bowling, and taking wickets is an amazing thing.”

Shami returned with figures of 3/25 in the fifth and final T20I against England. India won the match by 150 runs to register a 4-1 series victory.

“Much deserving Man of the Series”- Robin Uthappa on Varun Chakravarthy

Robin Uthappa further lauded Varun Chakravarthy following his exploits in the five-match T20I series. The 2007 T20 World Cup champion said in the same video:

“5:16 – Varun Chakravarthy, much deserving Man of the Series. He’s leaving all the batters completely confused, and at bay at this point. His confidence will be sky-high and I reckon confidence is key in this level of cricket.”

Chakravarthy bagged 14 wickets in five matches against England. He has scalped 31 wickets in 12 games since his comeback to T20I last year after a three-year gap.

