Injuries hit Indian camp ahead of marquee IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match: Reports

Team India might be in a spot of bother with a plethora of reported injuries ahead of their 2023 World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22.

The hosts were already without Hardik Pandya as the all-rounder suffered an injury in his left ankle during the match against Bangladesh. However, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan might also be under the scanner after reportedly being stung by a honeybee during practice session in Dharamshala on Saturday.

While batting in the nets, Ishan rushed out and according to reports from The Hindu, he was clutching his neck. The medical team assessed him for some time and he left the practice session later.

It went from bad to worse as batter Suryakumar Yadav also got hit on his right wrist while batting, according to the aforementioned report. His wrist was taped and an ice pack was given to him by the team management.

Indian all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin had extended batting sessions

Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin both sweated it out in the nets, honing their batting skills. If the injuries to Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are serious ones, one may see both Thakur and Ashwin in the XI with both needing to make meaningful contributions with the bat.

After a near-flawless World Cup so far with four wins from four, the Men in Blue will be gutted if they do not have enough options to choose from for the game against the Kiwis. It is a top-of-the-table clash and India will want to change the fact that they haven't beaten New Zealand in ICC events since 2003.

India's 2023 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.