Injury to Nathan Lyon as significant as that of Glenn McGrath: Michael Atherton on possible 'deja vu' for Australia

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton feels the impact of Nathan Lyon's calf injury to Australia is similar to what had happened with former legendary pacer Glenn McGrath during the 2005 Ashes.

Australia were leading the series 1-0 when McGrath got injured in the warm up ahead of the thrid Test at Edgbaston. The pacer accidentally stepped on some cricket balls and stumbled, rupturing two ligaments and also damaging his bone in the ankle area. England went on to win the two Tests that McGrath missed and won the Ashes 2-1.

Speaking on Sky Sports Cricket's Ashes Podcast, Michael Atherton explained how Australia are looking short of ideas in the absence of Nathan Lyon and are in danger of losing their lead in the series. He said:

"Injury to Nathan Lyon is looking similar to that of Glenn McGrath in the '05 Ashes, as significant as that."

Atherton also opened up on how England can approach the remainder of the Test, given the fact that bad forecast could see them lose a decisive chunk of game time. He added:

"It seems clear that we are going to lose most of Saturday, but we may get most of Friday and Sunday. Try and build that lead till Lunch time tomorrow and then get Australia in because you need to get that ten wickets. You're not too worried about batting last here because they don't have a specialist spinner and it looks a very good pitch."

England have dialed down a bit after Lord's defeat: Michael Atherton

Michael Atherton has observed a touch of caution in England's Bazball approach ever since their loss in the second Test at Lord's. While the hosts continued to play aggressively on Day 2 in Manchester, Atherton shed light on how the approach seemed to be far different from the reckless one that got them into trouble at Lord's.

On this, he stated:

"I think they (England) dialed down a bit after Lord's. They went too hard there and would have probably realized that they went a bit too far. Although they played super-aggressively here, not in a way that Brook was playing at Lord's where he was backing away and slogging actually."

England still have Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes at the crease with six wickets in hand and a lead of 67 runs ahead of the start of play on Day 3.