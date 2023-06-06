"Injury to Rohit Sharma in every overseas tour" - Fans erupt as Indian captain suffers finger injury ahead of WTC 2023 final

India captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly suffered a finger injury ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which starts at the Oval in London on June 7. The right-handed batter suffered a blow to his left thumb during an optional net session on the eve of the WTC final.

As per ANI, Rohit was hit on the left thumb and got his bandage done. He immediately did not stop practicing, but eventually, he did. Later on, the 36-year-old took the bandage off.

For the uninitiated, Sharma had previously missed the rescheduled fifth Test against England in 2022 due to COVID-19. The opener later suffered a thumb injury during the Bangladesh tour. If he misses out on the all-important final, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane are captaincy options for Team India.

As far as batting is concerned, Rohit hit a century against Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, earlier this year. He also guided Team India to a 2-1 win against the Aussies and helped them book their spot for the WTC final.

The 36-year-old has so far scored 650 runs in 11 Tests against Australia, including a ton and three half-centuries. In England, he has amassed 466 runs in six Tests at an average of 42.36, including a solitary ton at the Oval, which will host the WTC final. Thus, India would not like to miss out on his services in the big game.

The right-hander, however, is coming off the back of a below-par IPL season, scoring 332 runs in 16 games for Mumbai Indians (MI), including a couple of half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma-led India squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standbys: Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal

