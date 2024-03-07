“Inke wkt bhi bazball ke speed mein jaate hai” – Fans roast England for getting all out for 218 vs India in 5th Test

England once again failed to deliver with the bat against India in the ongoing five-match Test series, this time on Day 1 of the fifth Test at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday (March 7).

Opting to bat, the visitors were bundled out for 218 in 57.4 overs. Zak Crawley starred with the bat, scoring 79 runs off 198 balls, hitting one maximum and 11 boundaries. Ben Duckett (27 off 58 deliveries), Joe Root (26 off 56), Jonny Bairstow (29 off 18) and Ben Foakes (24 off 42) got starts but failed to convert them into big knocks.

Meanwhile, skipper Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, and James Anderson departed for respective ducks.

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India, bagging a fifer to become the fastest Indian to reach 50 wickets in terms of balls bowled. Playing his 100th Test, Ravichandran Ashwin also took a four-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja took Root's wicket.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted England for their poor show with the bat on a batting-friendly pitch. Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote:

“Inke wkt bhi bazball ke speed mein jaate hai (Their wickets also fall at the speed of Bazball)”

Here are a few more reactions:

England suffer another collapse, losing last seven wickets for just 43 runs

England once again suffered a collapse against India in the Test series. The visitors looked good at 175/3 before losing their last seven wickets for just 43 runs.

The Ben Stokes-led side fell like a pack of cards after Jonny Bairstow (29 off 18) failed to deliver with the bat in his 100th Test. The wicketkeeper-batter was caught behind by Dhruv Jurel off Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling.

At the time of writing, India were 18/0 after 5 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease.

The hosts are already leading the five-match Test series 3-1 after consecutive wins in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat England by five wickets in the fourth test to seal the series.

Follow the IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test live score and updates here.

